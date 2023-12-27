Action Chapel International's 2023 Kairos Experience opens on Dec 29

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 27 - 2023 , 06:17

Kairos Experience 2023, the annual end of year event of the Action Chapel International, opens on December 29 in Accra under the theme “From Victory to Victory”.

The four-day event is held to thank the Lord for his provisions, grace and mercies through the year.

This year's event will run from Friday December 29, 2023 to Monday January 1, 2024.

There will be both morning and evening sessions at the church’s premises at Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road.

Since its inception, the event has not only grown tremendously in number but has greatly impacted the lives of people all over the world with thousands of worshippers gathering daily.

The event will feature a blend of prayer, fellowship, word ministrations and unwavering faith.

This year’s event will receive the ministry of Apostle Isi Igenegba, and event host and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Each speaker will bring a message of encouragement, direction and empowerment to attendees in-person as well as those who will join online across the nations of the world.

The final day of Kairos Experience 2023 on Monday January 1, 2024 will be a communion service where participants will be charged to go through 2024 with unstoppable power and unwavering faith.