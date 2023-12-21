Accra: Truck runs over Xmas hawkers, shoppers at CMB market, one person killed, 3 injured [VIDEO]

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Dec - 21 - 2023 , 16:08

One person died and three others sustained injuries on Thursday afternoon when a KIA truck ran into hawkers and Christmas shoppers at the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) market near the Accra Brewery Limited (ABL).

The deceased has been identified as one of the hawkers in the area.

The head was smashed.

The three injured persons were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

One of them had her intestines gushing out.

When Graphic Online got to the scene, the deceased was still lying on the ground, with the body covered with a cloth.

Police personnel had just arrived at the scene and were gathering preliminary information as to what happened.

Graphic Online saw that the truck with registration GC 334-09, which was involved in the accident was loaded with bags of sugar.

It was carrying the sugar to the market.

The eyewitnesses said the driver lost control following an alleged brake failure.

The truck run into the shoppers and hawkers at the busy CMB market.

The accident which occurred around 1:30 pm aggravated the vehicular traffic situation on the Graphic Road in front of the Graphic Press House and the Accra Brewery Limited.

How it happened?

An eyewitness Akua Serwaa, told Graphic Online that there was vehicular traffic at the junction in front of the Accra Brewery entrance.

However, to dodge the traffic, the truck driver tried to move through a narrow space but he lost control following the alleged brake failure and run into the hawker.

One of the injured persons, a mother got hurt badly as the vehicle run over her. A bag of sugar also fell directly on her daughter.

Another lady on the same stretch was also hit as the truck run over her thigh.

Some hawkers and sellers around, who were familiar with the dead person were seen wailing at the tragic loss of their colleague.

When Graphic Online visited the scene, a crowd had gathered at the scene, which made it difficult for the police to carry out their duty with ease.