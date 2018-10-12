Accra Mall to be fully operational Saturday - Management

The management of the Accra Mall is hopeful the entire shopping
Below is the full statement from the Management of the Accra Mall:
ACCRA MALL OKAYED FOR BUSINESS AFTER THIS MORNING’S CEILING INCIDENT
The Management of Accra Mall today confirmed that a part of the ceiling in the Mall Square area collapsed this (Thursday) morning, resulting in the temporary closure of that section of the Mall.
Three persons, all them shoppers, were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident and have received medical treatment. All other sections of the shopping
Mall authorities disclosed that an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the incident and that the public will be duly informed of the findings at the end of the investigation.
The incident occurred at about 11:53 am and all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure customer and public safety, as a full technical team comprising Engineers, Architects, NADMO Operatives and officers of the Ghana Police Service have been working assiduously on site to clear up the affected section for public use as soon as possible.
Mall Management says it is hopeful that the entire mall will be operational by Saturday 13 October 2018 but reiterated that the facility’s benchmark for
