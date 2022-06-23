Accra City Hotel looks to scale-up sustainability credentials

Accra City Hotel is poised to deepen its credentials as an environmentally conscious and sustainable hospitality provider.
The premium four-star facility is an International Standards Organisation (ISO) certified property for its sustainability programme, with established protocols for energy conservation, waste segregation, and cutting down on food waste.
This is in addition to maintaining excellent and competitive service standards of true Ghanaian origin with a global appeal.
In an interview with VoyagesAfriq, the newly appointed Acting General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Divine Matey disclosed that to further entrench its sustainability positioning, the hotel is working towards adapting some of the SDGs.
“To place us more strategically, we want to adapt five of the UN Sustainability Goals (SDGs) and develop a sustainability report which will show on our website so that the whole world will see that we want to be part of the green world,” he said.
He said the hotel had strict routines for food and general waste that are in line with best sustainable practices.
“With the waste food, we have a company that picks up the waste and also does segregation. We segregate into three main areas; that is, organic, paper, and plastic and we have dedicated bins for that. We also have separate entries for both the raw food and waste food so that we do not contaminate anything in the process,” Mr Matey said.
The hotel, the Acting General Manager revealed is looking forward to rolling out a comprehensive programme towards eliminating single-use plastics.
He added that Accra City Hotel is bent on continuing with its tradition of top-notch guest experience when it comes to service delivery.
“We want to serve them better, we want to improve their experience, and we currently have questionnaires which is in a QR code form. We have one for the rooms, one for our conferencing, and one for the restaurant and we encourage everyone that when you use our facility, let us know the positives and negatives and how we could serve you better and we would make sure when you visit us again, the experience would be different,” Matey emphasized.