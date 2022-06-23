VRA hands over projects to 3 communities

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has provided three solar-powered water projects valued at GH¢180,000 to three communities in the Eastern and Volta regions.
The communities are Battorkope in the Upper Manya Krobo District; Dansokrom, near Asikuma, in the Asuogyaman District, both in the Eastern Region, and Akplorti in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region.
The facilities, constructed by Project Maji, an Indian company, have been handed over to the beneficiary communities at separate ceremonies.
The Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility of VRA, Samuel Fletcher, said the VRA existed to raise the living standards of the people.
He said for more than 60 years, the VRA had been mandated to harness the resources of Ghana to produce power for economic activities, particularly for communities impacted negatively by the operations of the authority, hence the gesture.
Development role
The Chief Executive of the Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly, Joe Sam, lauded the VRA for its role in the development of the district.
He said the authority had supported the health and educational sectors in the district in terms of medical supplies and scholarship packages in addition to the new water and sanitation project at Battorkope.
He said the district assembly was committed to providing clean and safe water for the people across the district, explaining that it was contributing 30 per cent of the District Responsive Factor Grant to the drilling of 10 boreholes in various communities to improve access to water and sanitation services.
The Chief of Battorkope, Dadematse James Kwame Adiekpornya, pledged that the community would form a committee that would see to constant maintenance of the facility.
The Chief of Asesewa, Nene Tettey-Ku Gbadadji, urged the beneficiary communities to cultivate the habit of maintenance to sustain the lifespan of the facilities.