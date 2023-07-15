Abuakwa North MP commends chief for initiatives

Daily Graphic Jul - 15 - 2023 , 08:16

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency, who is also a Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, has commended Atihene Barima Ati Awuah Kwaako and the Elders of the Ati Palace for their vision and commitment to education.

The MP was full of praise for the chiefs and people of Ati-Amanfrom in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region when she paid homage at the Ati Palace as part of the Ohum Festival last Wednesday.

The Director of Education of the Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region, Abena Gyamera, also added her voice to the commendation when she formally inaugurated the Ati Best Teachers Awards Scheme during the Festival.

The director said that such a far-reaching effort “sends signals to teachers that their work is valued by the community. It also encourages them to do more.”

The Ati Best Teachers Award Scheme was established by the Atihene and the Ati Traditional Council as part of their strategy to encourage high standards in teaching and learning in schools in the community.

Last year, the Council, with the support of the Rainbow Trust Foundation, refurbished and re-stocked the Presby Schools Library at Ati Amanfrom.

For her part, at this programme, Ms Ampofo promised to give a special award to the best teacher in the maths and science category from this year, so the first of that awards will be declared at next year’s Ohum Festival.

In the maiden event, Samuel Acheampong of the New Tafo Presby JHS (Ati) won the first prize of a television set.

He was followed by Faustina Korkor of the same school, who won a standing fan.

A teacher at the SDA Primary and KG, Margaret Gyimah, received a full piece of cloth for coming third while Faustina Ataa Danso of the Presby JHS got a half-piece of cloth for coming fourth.

The Traditional Council gave its Star Award for this year to the Headmaster of the Presby JHS, Governor Guggisberg Martey, for his outstanding services to the community.