86 Queenmothers to converge on ‘Gathering of the Royals’

A total of 86 paramount and sub queenmothers from across the 16 regions will converge on Accra for the 5th edition of the “Gathering of the Royals” event.
Organised by Agrihouse Foundation, the development-focused interventional event annually focuses on strengthening working relationships among royals, traditional and corporate leaders, towards the initiation of collaborative efforts and exploration of further opportunities within the agric sector.
They will be joined by representatives from academia, policy makers, the government, development agencies and agricultural institutions.
Focused on the theme, “Championing Agri-growth through our Queenmothers – The Agri booster Module,” this year’s event is expected to take place at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, on Wednesday, February 22, this year.
The event is annually in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, COCOSHE, and the National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association.
In a press statement issued and signed the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, said this year’s “Gathering of the Royals,” would pick up from where it ended last year, by examining the progress of the call and the actions that were developed last year.
She said that was part of efforts to advance and influence policy directions that strengthened partnerships among traditional leaders and agricultural stakeholders towards the holistic growth of the sector with much focus on the empowerment of more sustainable women farmers.
“The royal panel conversations, which will be replicated again this year, will give us an opportunity to present accurate assessments of how we are all working together as industry players to address the issues presented in the call to action communique last year,” she said.
The issues include gender mainstreaming within the agric sector; the provision of access road from the farms, and to the markets; the need for irrigation and water sources on farmlands; sustainable provision of agric inputs; interventions for easy access to stress-free finance; and sufficient availability of extension officers, among others.
The paramount queenmothers, Ms Akosa said, would have a chance to highlight agric modules that were proving successful and how working with relevant stakeholders was adding to the social and economic impacts they were making in their regions, districts and communities.
“They will have a chance also to reiterate the progress of new or continuing agricultural development initiatives they are championing in their various clans and districts, since the event last year,” the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation said.
“At the end of the event, we are expecting to come up with more realistic measures that can be addressed through policies and community interventions. We hope to mobilise and empower more women farmers in our rural areas, through the efforts of their queenmothers, and their collaborations with other traditional leaders, corporate bodies, stakeholders in academia, government and development partners, among others,” Ms Akosa emphasised.
The event is also expected to draw about 250 participants and high-profiled dignitaries from across sectors including development partners, government agencies, private institutions, academia, research associations and civil society organisations.
“We are anticipating all our invited guests will honour our invitation to be part of the event this year to make the event a highly successful one,” she added.
Corporate Sponsors, including OCP Africa, Agromonti Company Limited and Moudlyn Limited have pledged financial and technical commitment towards the success of the upcoming event.