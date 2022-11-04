3 teacher unions declare strike over Eric Nkansah’s appointment

Three teacher unions have declared an industrial action effective today (Friday) over the failure of government to meet their deadline to terminate the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).
The unions who said Dr Nkansah was a banker and not a professional teacher, declared their strike action at a press conference in Accra today.
The Unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.
More to follow…