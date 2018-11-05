3 cars involved in accident on Michel Camp-Afienya road, one feared dead

BY: Isaac Yeboah
A gory accident has occurred at Mataheko on the Michel Camp-Afienya road with many people injured and a suspected military officer also dead.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the Monday night accident involved a tipper truck loaded with sand, a Toyota Camry saloon car and a minibus [trotro].

The eyewitnesses said the tipper truck caused the accident after it hit the Toyota Camry car with registration number GN 3741-11 and then collided head-on with a passenger mini bus heading from Michel Camp towards Afienya.

The tipper truck – Sinhyo - with registration number GS 9043-13 collided head-on with the minibus with registration GT 6325-10.

All the injured were on the minibus (minibus).


Some of them were trapped in the mangled car.

The accident has created a heavy traffic and the police have arrived at the scene to maintain law and order.

The injured have also been taken to the hospital.

