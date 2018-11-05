3 cars involved in accident on Michel Camp-Afienya road, one feared dead

A gory accident has occurred at Mataheko on the Michel Camp-Afienya road with many people injured and a suspected military officer also dead
.
The eyewitnesses said the tipper truck caused the accident after it hit the Toyota Camry car with registration number GN 3741-11 and then collided head-on with a passenger mini bus heading from Michel Camp towards Afienya.
The tipper truck – Sinhyo - with registration number GS 9043-13 collided head-on with the minibus with registration GT 6325-10.
All the injured were on the minibus (minibus).
Some of them were trapped in the mangled car.
The accident has created a heavy traffic and the police have arrived at the scene to maintain law and order.
The injured have also been taken to the hospital.
