2nd Edition of Ghana Housing Show UK held

Jul - 05 - 2023

The second edition of the Ghana Housing Show UK has taken place at The Drum, Brent Civic Centre, Wembley Stadium, showcasing exceptional properties and investments from Ghana's real estate developers.

The event which was held on Saturday June 24, 2023, involved an Exhibition, a Plenary Session and the Diaspora Ghana Property Awards, all aimed to promote Ghana's thriving real estate sector and provide a global platform for Ghanaian developers to showcase their innovative projects.

The Director of Ghana Property Awards and African Property Magazine, Irene Agyenkwa, expressed satisfaction with the event's success and its positive impact on the Ghanaian real estate industry.

She commended the growth and innovation within the sector, highlighting the achievements of the award winners, noting that Ghana's Housing Market is driven by the Ghanaians living in the diaspora.

The President of the Ghana Real Estate Development Association, Mr Patrick Ebo Bonful in his submitted speech said the real estate sector in Ghana, which has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, is now facing unprecedented challenges amidst the current economic crisis.

He further indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic has had varying impacts on different sub-sectors of the real estate industry in Ghana.

Adding that the sector managed to weather the storm with fewer negative consequences than expected and began to experience a rebound in 2021-2022.

''Nevertheless, the current economic situation presents a new and formidable challenge that could undermine the progress made over the past two decades'' he added.

Ghana Housing Show 2023- Exhibition

Some participants of the Ghana Housing Show 2023, exhibition, included: Sucasa Properties, Elegant Homes & General Construction Ltd, Landsar Group, Goldkey Properties, E.Wells Realty and Consultancy, M&O Law Consult, Adom City Estates, DGM, Ace Heights, Gulf City Development, Tap Angle, Lemfi amongst others.

Diaspora Ghana Property Awards 2023

Adom City Estates was recognized with the coveted "Mass Social Housing of the Year" award in 2023.

Their dedication to addressing the housing needs of Ghanaians, particularly those in lower-income brackets, garnered widespread acclaim.

This award serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to social impact and community development.

Ace Heights Limited, a subsidiary under the Adom Group of companies, made a mark in the luxury real estate market and was honored with the title of "Affordable Luxury Real Estate Brand Ghana."

Their contribution to the industry and their ability to provide luxurious yet affordable properties were recognized and appreciated.

Other notable award winners included E Wells Realty & Consultancy, who secured the title of "Trusted Real Estate Agent Broker of the Year 2023.

" Elegant Homes & General Construction Limited was acknowledged as the "Best Residential Developer Middle-Income Luxurious of the Year."

Additionally, DGM Property and Asset Management System received recognition for their PropTech Innovation of the Year.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Founder and Group Chairman of Adom Group of Companies, Noble Dr. Bright Adom, their commitment to providing quality affordable homes to the Ghanaian public was emphasized.

He emphasized their focus on innovation, excellent customer service, impeccable architectural design, and their dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

The Ghana Housing Show was organized by Ghana Property Awards and African Property Magazine under the theme '' Housing Ghana”.

Sucasa Properties was the headline sponsor of the Ghana Housing Show 2023 in London.