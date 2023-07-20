200 Central Region teachers receive effective teaching training

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jul - 20 - 2023 , 15:50

Two hundred basic school teachers across the Central Region have been trained in new and effective teaching techniques and strategies.

The beneficiary teachers, including some head teachers and assistants, were from the kindergarten, lower and upper primaries.

The two cohorts of beneficiary teachers were taken through classroom management, technical education, inclusive education, gender and culture.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), in collaboration with the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF).

Speaking at the closing ceremony last Friday, the Deputy General Secretary of GNAT, Kwame Dagbandow, said since teachers held critical roles in moulding future generations, it was important that they were constantly updated with new trends of teaching to enable them to execute their mandate effectively.

He said GNAT was committed to ensuring that teachers across the country were positioned to provide quality and relevant education for the Ghanaian child.

He indicated that the beneficiary teachers would meet with other teachers in their catchment areas to disseminate what they had been taught for greater impact.

GNAT-CTF collaboration

He said the 67-year GNAT-CTF collaboration had been fruitful and mutually beneficial and added that he was optimistic it would be strengthened further.

The Vice-President of GNAT, Rosemond Asamoah, advised the teachers to make the knowledge they had acquired reflect in their classrooms, schools and communities.

The Team Lead of the CTF, Lynda Gellner, said the collaboration was to strengthen teaching and learning in the two countries and ensure the well-being of learners and teachers for enhanced education outcomes.

Participant experiences

Some of the beneficiary teachers the Daily Graphic spoke to said the workshop was an eye opener.

One participant, Jerry Opoku Yeboah, said the integration of ICT teaching into the course was commendable.

Another participant, Scholastica Caroline Mensah, said the course was a refreshing experience that had breathed freshness into their teaching skills, adding that it would positively impact teaching in the classrooms.