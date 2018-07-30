2 TaTU students who murdered pastor sentenced to death

The two students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) who murdered the head Pastor of the End Time Believers Bible Fellowship in Tamale have been sentenced to death by the Tamale High Court
.
They took away his Toyota Highlander vehicle which Dogyi gave to a sprayer at the Tamale Industrial area to sell at GH¢10,000.
Read also: Students in police grip for
The Tamale High Court presided over by Mr Justice Edward Apenkwah sentenced the two to death by hanging on
This was after the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of conspiracy to commit
The Tamale District Court One presided over by
The hearing of the case at the High Court presided over by
During the
Facts
The facts of the case as presented in court by the prosecutor, A Principal State Attorney,
November 9, 2017, the two convicts around
They stabbed him with a knife in the chest and later hit him with a pestle in the head killing him instantly and locked the body in a room.
The prosecution said, the two after the act took away a Samsung Galaxy phone, an amount of GH₵200 and drove away a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 1763-14 belonging to the deceased.
Read also: Two students to face
At about 10.00pm the same day, Ben Asamoah, an assistant pastor of the church informed the police that he visited the head pastor and found him dead in his house and his Toyota Highlander vehicle was missing.
On November 10,
The police feigned interest in buying the car and