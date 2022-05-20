2 More suspects charged in bullion van case

Two more persons have been charged in connection with the recent bullion van robberies in Accra.
The two, General Constable Nelson Tetteh and Badu Zakari, aka Rasta, a mechanic, were arraigned last Tuesday at the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.
Before their arrest, four police recruits – Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Constable Albert Ofosu aka Cypher, Constable Richard Boadu, aka Osor, and Constable Rabiu Jambedu had been charged earlier in connection with the crime.
When the case was called, the substantive charge on the four were amended to include the two accused persons.
Charges
Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim and Constable Albert Ofosu, aka Cypher, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted robbery.
While the remaining four – G/Constable Richard Boadu, aka Osor, G/Constable Rabiu Jambedu, G/Constable Nelson Tetteh and Badu Zakari have also pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetment.
Custody
They have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on June 2 this year.
The court has ordered the prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, to file its disclosures and witness statements by May 30.
Lawyers of the accused persons – Justin Terriwajjah, David Bondorin, Jango Huhu, Devine Dotse Tettey and Andrews Kudzo Vortia all took turns to pray for bail for the clients.
However, after their request was vehemently opposed by the prosecution, the court remanded them in police custody.