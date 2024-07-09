NSMQ2024: Kumasi High School whips Prempeh and OWASS to become Ashanti Regional champions
Kumasi High School (KUHIS) has whipped Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the Ashanti Regional final of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.
Kumasi High School is now the champions of the 2024 NSMQ in the Ashanti Region.
At the end of the contest, Kumasi High School had 46 pointts as against Opoku Ware's 36 points and Prempeh College's 23 points.
Ashanti Regional Championship Final!
End of Round 4
Kumasi High School: 46pts
Opoku Ware School: 36pts
Prempeh College: 23pts
Ashanti Regional Championship Final!
End of Round 3:
Kumasi High School: 37pts
Opoku Ware School: 33pts
Prempeh College: 23pts
Ashanti Regional Championship Final!
End of Round 2:
Kumasi High School: 21pts
Opoku Ware School: 20pts
Prempeh College: 13pts
Ashanti Regional Championship Final!
End of Round 1:
Kumasi High School: 18pts
Opoku Ware School: 16pts
Prempeh College: 13pts