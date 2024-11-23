Next article: Educators call for holistic reforms at Festival of Education

Medical and Dental Council inducts 498 medical doctors, dental practitioners

Nov - 23 - 2024

The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has inducted 498 newly qualified medical doctors and dental practitioners into its profession.

The inductees consist of graduates from the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Development Studies (UDS), the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and private medical schools – Family Health Medical School and the Accra College of Medicine.

Among them were nine Ghanaian medical and dental students who were displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war but they successfully completed their training in the country through the support of stakeholders.

The inductees have, however, been put on a provisional register until they complete their mandatory one-year housemanship with accredited health facilities.

Dressed in white coats, the new inductees took the physician’s oath, vowing to serve humanity, prioritise their patients’ health and well-being and uphold respect for human life.

A board member of the council, Dr Constance Addo-Yobo, administered the Hippocratic oath at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on Friday .

Commitment

The Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, in a speech read on his behalf, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring universal healthcare.

In line with the Ministry’s 2024 agenda, we plan to enhance regional access to quality primary care, institutionalise quality standards and practices, reduce preventable maternal and child mortality and expand emergency services,” the minister added.

Dr Okoe Boye said the ministry was committed to upholding the highest standards of medical and dental practices in the country.

He said, “Society holds healthcare professionals in high esteem, and there is a corresponding expectation of exceptional professionalism and conduct”.

Also a medical practitioner, the Health Minister charged them to serve the people with integrity, education and respect, always prioritising the trust and well-being of their patients.

Concern

Dr Okoe Boye, however, expressed concern over recent reports from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) of professional negligence and unethical conduct by some healthcare practitioners.

He said the ministry was committed to addressing those issues through strengthened regulations and legislative reforms.

He also urged the council to take rigorous evaluation processes to ensure that practitioners possessed the requisite knowledge, skills and competencies for safe and effective practice.

Dr Okoe Boye commended the medical and dental professionals for their impact on the country and other parts of the world.

Advice

A Board Member of the MDC, Dr Constance Addo-Yobo, advised the new practitioners to resist the temptation to prioritise financial gain over ethical practice, saying , “Money is not a race; live it as your case.”

She advised the practitioners to practice only within the approved or authentic health service and also refrain from independent practice, unauthorised prescriptions, and signing documents requiring full practitioner credentials.

Dr Addo-Yobo charged the practitioners to practice the profession with diligence, empathy and integrity.

“Give your best to your patients, not only through your expertise but through your compassion and empathy. In doing so, you will not only fulfil your duty as doctors but will contribute to a healthier, more peaceful society,” she added.

Transition

The Registrar of MDC, Dr Divine N. Banyubala, said, “Your transition from students to practitioners signifies that human lives are now being directly entrusted to your care. This is a responsibility that demands not only knowledge but also compassion, integrity, and lifelong commitment to learning.”

Outlining the council’s key initiatives, he said it was establishing a specialist training centre, introducing a common national Licensing Examination in 2025, launching an indexing portal and a scope of practice guidance.

Dr Banyubala said the MDC had entered into a partnership with the World Health Organisation and other international bodies to strengthen the regulatory framework in the country and provide technical support to neighbouring countries in West Africa.