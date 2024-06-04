Featured

Lebanese Community in Ghana awards scholarships to 8 law students

Graphic Online Education Jun - 04 - 2024 , 20:50

Eight final-year students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, have been awarded scholarships by the Lebanese Community in Ghana for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Beneficiaries include Julius Boateng, Eugenia Ewusi Mensah, Gbedey Davina Seyram, Martin Waana-Ang, Accorley Ann Esinam, Agborly Divine Selase, Maame Akua Anima Ofori Atta and Michael Kwame Asabre.

This year’s event was held at the premises of the Lebanese Embassy where Ambassador Maher Kheir received the delegation from the Ghana School of Law.

The ceremony happened in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr. Maher Kheir, the Head of Legal Department at the Ghana School of Law Ms. Nina Sackey, Representative from the Office of the Chief Accountant Mr. Matthias Aidoo Asamoah, Student Affairs Officer Dr. Georgina Ahorbo, Representative of the Lebanese Committee among others.

In his address, the Lebanese Ambassador H.E. Maher Kheir acknowledged the hardwork of receipients.

“This event marks a pivotal milestone in the academic journey of our scholarship recipients, recognizing their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence” he said.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to all the scholarship awardees noting that “your achievements are a testament to your perseverance, intellectual curiosity, and passion for the field of law.”

He noted that their academic success was proof of their readiness to take on responsibility in the field of law.

“By excelling in your studies and earning these scholarships, you have shown that you are ready to take on the responsibilities of contributing meaningfully to our legal system” he added.

Ambassador Kheir urged the beneficiaries to uphold the ethics of the legal profession to surmount challenges that characterize the field.

“Dear students, as you move forward in your academic and professional careers, remember the importance of integrity, empathy, and resilience. The path of law is not always easy, and you will face challenges that test your resolve. However, it is in these moments that your character will shine the brightest” he stated.

He also challenged the beneficiaries to advocate for the vulnerable in society and fight for the cause of the weak.

“Use the knowledge and skills you have gained to advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves, to fight for justice in the face of adversity, and to make a positive impact on the world around you” he noted.

Students Affairs Officer at the Ghana School of Law Dr. Georgina Ahorbo lauded the Ambassador and Lebanese Community for the gesture especially their consistency in sponsoring students from the institution.

“This is not the first time you’re awarding our students scholarships. You have been consistent. The promise is that we will not let you down” she noted.

The scholarship, she noted, will cushion the students and their families while giving them the space to adequately concentrate on their studies.

She was hopeful that the beneficiaries will make good of the award and excel academically.

“The students will make you proud. I am optimistic that the relationship between the Embassy and the Ghana School of Law will continue to grow” she added.

She emphasized that the school is doing its best to promote quality lehal education in Ghana and therefore appealed to the Government, corporate institutions and individuals to do same.

One of the beneficiaries, Maame Akua Anima Ofori Atta thanked the Ambassador and the Community for the generous gesture and promised that the students will honour the confidence reposed in them.

“We are grateful for this scholarship and promise to make you proud. We hope that our successors will maintain the standards to keep the scholarship going” she said.

Since 2013, the Lebanese scolarship program has more than 00 Ghanaian students in media and law disciplines covering the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana.

However in 2020, the Lebanese Community expanded the scheme to include students at the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts both at the University of Ghana.

Also, students in Film and Television, Public Relations, Translation faculties at the University of Media, Arts and Communications have been added to the scheme.

Earlier this year, the Community celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the scholarship with a seed capital of GHC100,000 being presented for the Lebanese Alumni Network (LESAN) to undertake projects.