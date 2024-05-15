Next article: Ghana needs to overhaul its higher education to promote economic growth - Prof Hammond

International Finance Corporation students design contest launched

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Education May - 15 - 2024 , 09:25

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has launched the Third Annual Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) Student Design Competition.

The competition is an integral part of the EDGE programme, which aims to mainstream green buildings worldwide by aligning the interests of financial institutions, property developers, homeowners, and governments.

Supported by Switzerland through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the EDGE Student Design Competition offers an opportunity for students and recent graduates to exhibit their expertise in developing sustainable and cost-efficient building designs.

At the launch in Accra last Tuesday, the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, said in today's world, where the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly apparent, it was crucial that the country prioritised sustainable practices in the built environment.

“The future of Ghana depends on our ability to design and construct buildings that are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly and resilient to the challenges we face,” he said.



IFC’s commitment

The IFC Senior Country Manager for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Kyle Kelhofer, said the IFC’s Designing for Greater Efficiency (DfGE) course showed IFC's commitment to embedding climate change mitigation into its core priorities.

He said since its inception in 2019, the course had been integrated into the curricula of 54 universities across nine countries globally, adding that, “in Ghana, we have established licensing agreements with five universities and continue to encourage more institutions to join this vital educational endeavour.

“This competition reflects IFC's dedication to innovation in developing resource-efficient buildings. By challenging students to think green, we are investing in a new generation of professionals, who will lead the way in environmentally sustainable design,” he added.

For her part, the Deputy Head of Cooperation Embassy of Switzerland to Ghana, Benin and Togo, Magdalena Wüst, said: “The EDGE students design competition is an excellent opportunity for young talent to showcase their innovative ideas and apply their skills in a way that benefits both the economy and the environment.

“We look forward to seeing how these bright minds use their creativity to solve real-world challenges.”



Competition

The competition is open to students enrolled in built environment and construction-related courses in Ghanaian tertiary institutions, recent graduates within three years of their graduation date and Ghanaian students pursuing similar courses overseas.

Entrants must complete the Designing for Greater Efficiency (DfGE) course, a requirement that can be fulfilled within two to three weeks during the competition timeframe.

Prizes for this year’s competition include an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa to attend the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) Green Building Convention, EDGE expert training, publication opportunities and certificates.

Eligible students were encouraged to seize the opportunity to display their talent and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.