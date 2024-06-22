GOPDC launches tertiary education scholarship scheme for students in operational areas
THE Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC) has launched a tertiary education scholarship scheme at Kwae, its operational area near Kade in the Kwaebibrem District of the Eastern Region.
The move, which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, is to provide free tuition for brilliant needy students in the area to pursue their academic programmes in tertiary institutions in the country.
The company’s operational areas are Kusi, Takorase, Asuom, Kwae, Aboabo, Mintah, Obomeng and Okumeni where most of the people cultivate oil palm, which the company manufactures into edible oil.
The initiative was also to ensure inclusive and equitable life-long quality education for children and wards of parents in the area.
To ensure that the scholarship package covers only the required students, a committee has been set up in the various communities to vet applicants for recommendation to the management of the GOPDC.
Scholarship
At the ceremony on the premises of the company at Kwae to officially launch the package, the Community Relations Manager of the company, Andrew Enyam Andoh, said the company had since 2022 awarded scholarships to 73 students studying in various accredited universities in the country at a cost of GH¢ 410,000.
He stated that the company had decided to cater for more needy brilliant students to study at tertiary institutions; hence, the establishment of the scholarship scheme.
Mr Andoh gave an assurance that the quota for beneficiaries would be increased to rope in more needy students in the operation areas.
He advised the beneficiaries to study hard to justify their inclusion in the package.
That, according to the Community Relations Manager, would equip them with the knowledge to contribute their quota to the development of their communities and Ghana as a whole.
The Assembly Member for the Adembra Electoral Area, Matthew Akasude, appealed to the management of GOPDC to include skill training in various trades to cater for those who would not be able to pursue academic programmes.
That, he indicated, was because there were a lot of young people who could not access education at the senior high school (SHS) level to qualify for the scholarship.
Teenage pregnancy
Mr Akasude explained that when such people were included in the scholarship, it would reduce teenage pregnancy and bring more development to the communities since most of them would be actively engaged.
"Not all the young men and women are good academically but (some) are capable of acquiring skills such as sewing and welding, among others," Mr Akasude stated.
Beneficiaries excitement
A beneficiary, currently at level 100 studying Computer Science at the Ho Technical University, Irene Tagbor, told the Daily Graphic that the scholarship had not only eased her parents’ financial burden but had also allowed her to explore more in the educational sector.
She said it had exposed her to a lot of things she did not know, as well as kept her on her toes.
