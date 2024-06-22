GOPDC launches tertiary education scholarship scheme for students in operational areas

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Education Jun - 22 - 2024 , 09:49

THE Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC) has launched a tertiary education scholarship scheme at Kwae, its operational area near Kade in the Kwaebibrem District of the Eastern Region.

The move, which forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, is to provide free tuition for brilliant needy students in the area to pursue their academic programmes in tertiary institutions in the country.

The company’s operational areas are Kusi, Takorase, Asuom, Kwae, Aboabo, Mintah, Obomeng and Okumeni where most of the people cultivate oil palm, which the company manufactures into edible oil.

The initiative was also to ensure inclusive and equitable life-long quality education for children and wards of parents in the area.

To ensure that the scholarship package covers only the required students, a committee has been set up in the various communities to vet applicants for recommendation to the management of the GOPDC.

Scholarship

At the ceremony on the premises of the company at Kwae to officially launch the package, the Community Relations Manager of the company, Andrew Enyam Andoh, said the company had since 2022 awarded scholarships to 73 students studying in various accredited universities in the country at a cost of GH¢ 410,000.

He stated that the company had decided to cater for more needy brilliant students to study at tertiary institutions; hence, the establishment of the scholarship scheme.

Mr Andoh gave an assurance that the quota for beneficiaries would be increased to rope in more needy students in the operation areas.