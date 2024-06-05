Presidential Charter for Christian Service University College

Daily Graphic Education Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:22

The Christian Service University College (CSUC) has been granted a Presidential Charter.

Advertisement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred the prestigious grant at a brief ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Friday, May 17, 2024. The event was graced by the presence of the Council Chairman Seth K. Osafo and the Management Board of the University College, alongside the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

New chapter

The charter marks a new chapter for CSUC, recognising its renowned commitment to academic excellence and contributions to holistic higher education in Ghana. Established 50 years ago, CSUC has consistently upheld its mission to provide quality education grounded on Christian values.

A statement signed and issued by the officer in charge of the Institutional Advancement Office of CSU, Anastasia C. Afenu, said the attainment of a Presidential Charter positioned CSUC “as the 10th private university in Ghana and solidifies its status as the leading academic institution in the region”.

“It further empowers the university to contribute meaningfully to national development through education and research endeavours,” it added. “The conferment of the Charter marks the culmination of years of dedication and hard work by the management, faculty, staff, students and administration of CSUC.

It is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and the vision for the future of education in Ghana,” it added. On the occasion, the President of CSUC, Prof. Sam Afrane, said the entire community was thrilled to receive the Charter “during our Golden Jubilee Year.

“This milestone underscores our enduring commitment to academic rigor, ethical leadership and community engagement. “We are grateful to our stakeholders for their unwavering support and look forward to continuing our journey of shaping minds and transforming lives,” he said.

CSUC, now Christian Service University (CSU), celebrates this historic achievement with enthusiasm and pride alongside its stakeholders, including staff, students, alumni, partners and the broader community.

As the university looks ahead to the next 50 years, it remains dedicated to its cardinal values of faith, integrity and excellence. The attainment catalyses continued growth and innovation, ensuring that CSU remains at the forefront of higher education in Ghana and beyond.

In a staff briefing last Monday, May 20, 2024, Prof Afrane outlined the way forward and emphasised the need for activation of a swift transitional process. He further encouraged the adoption of a “new mindset and right attitudes” by all staff to reflect the new status and to achieve higher heights.