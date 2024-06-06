Featured

First batch of UCCLaw master students in Penn State Law partnership pass out

Graphic Online Education Jun - 06 - 2024 , 17:35

The first batch of students who benefited from a partnership between the University of Cape Coast Law Faculty (UCCLaw) and Penn State Law, Pennsylvania, USA have graduated with Master of Laws (LLM) degrees.

The graduates are Cecil Kwatelai Quartey, Sarah Adum-Attah, Jonathan Nyaaba and Amazing Natasha Acquaye.

They all graduated from Penn State Law, Pennsylvania, USA, with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree.

The achievement of the four UCCLaw alumni was made possible through a partnership concluded in 2022 between UCCLaw and Penn State Law, in which the alumni benefited from full and partial scholarships.

They are the first batch of UCCLaw alumni to obtain their LLM from PSL under the partnership.

The Dean of the Faculty of Law, UCC, Mrs Julia Selman Ayetey sharing the joy of the students stated that the recent success of the four alumni “not only highlights their individual excellence but also underscores the global adaptability of UCCLaw graduates”.

She said the entire Faculty at UCCLaw, including lecturers Dr Ernest Ako, and Constantine Kudzedzi who coordinate the partnership in Ghana, “look forward to seeing the remarkable impact these graduates will make in Ghana and beyond”.

The second batch of students under the UCCLaw-PSL partnership will soon depart Ghana for the USA to commence their studies at Penn State Law in August 2024. Applications for the third batch of students will likely open sometime in November 2024.