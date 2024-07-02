GTEC will facilitate learning of German language in Ghana — Prof. Jinapor

Daily Graphic Education Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The Director-General for the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the government is ready to facilitate the teaching and learning the German language in the country.

Advertisement

That, he explained, could be done by creating an enabling environment and facilitating the establishment of the right institutions with the right resources for many Ghanaians to develop an interest in the teaching of the language as he recount the numerous benefits of understanding the German language.

Prof. Jinapor announced this when he hosted the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, Sivine Jansen, Accra.

The delegation’s visit to the GTEC was aimed at deepening the existing ties between the Embassy and GTEC and discussing moves to speed up the acquisition of accreditation to start a Bachelor of Art programme in the German Language at the University of Education of Winneba.

Foreign language benefits

The Director-General mentioned some of the benefits of learning the German language as helping many Ghanaian students to go and study in that country, helping many people travel to do business with ease in Germany, promote the development of tourism between the two nations among others.

Prof. Jinapor, however, urged the embassy to speed up efforts towards the attainment of the right infrastructure, personnel with the requisite teaching skills, as well as the appropriate teaching and learning resources that would promote the teaching and learning of the language in the country.

He commended the German Government for its efforts towards poverty reduction and national development.

Optimistic

The Deputy Head of Mission was optimistic that everything possible was being done to ensure that many Ghanaians could study the German language in the country. She mentioned plans to extend the teaching and learning of the German language in all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the country to create an opportunity for them to travel to Germany for further studies or work in various industries and vice versa.

The Deputy Head of Mission stated that everything possible was being done to meet all the requirements for the accreditation process for the running of the bachelor course at Winneba.

Background

The University of Education Winneba has since 2005 been teaching the German language to students pursuing French as their first language and German as a second language.