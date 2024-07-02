Collaborate to retool educational system — Daniel McKorley

Diana Mensah Education Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The Executive Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has called on stakeholders to collaborate in retooling the educational system to create an environment for students to explore, innovate and pursue their dreams.

Advertisement

He said the traditional education, characterised by rigid structures and standardised tests, often stifled creativity and critical thinking. Mr McKorley, who was addressing the graduation ceremony of the International Community School (ICS), Accra, therefore, advocated a more dynamic and flexible approach in education that encouraged learners to be innovative, problem-solvers, and adaptable to almost all environments.

In all, 61 graduated. The event was on the theme: “Education fit for purpose: Retooling our educational system and delivery for the future we seek”. Mr McKorley stressed the need to reform and tailor the educational system to better prepare young learners to meet the demands of the future.

“As the world keeps changing rapidly due to technological advancements, it is imperative that educational system evolves in tandem,” hence the entrepreneur challenged the current educational models to be restructured to fully prepare students for the real world.

"Our educational institutions should be incubators of curiosity and passion, not just factories for rote learners,” he said. Mr McKorley also urged the graduands to make use of technology to create personalised learning experiences and foster a culture of lifelong learning, adding that “the skills you acquire today may be obsolete tomorrow, so it's essential to cultivate a mindset of continuous growth and learning.

“Graduates, you are the pioneers of this new era. Embrace the unknown with courage and curiosity. The future is bright and it is yours to shape,” he added.

Awards

The ceremony saw learners and staff being awarded and recognised for their contributions during the 2023/2024 academic year. Overall best students in all year groups were awarded. They included Mitchelle Baskmaty for Kindergarten One, Josiah Bonsu-Afrifa for year One; Daniela Anigye Nana for Year Six, Ann-Marie Beth Ayele Akotey for Year Three and Suhiyini Kasim Adam for Year 13.

For the teachers, Solomon Essuman received the Overall Best Teacher award, Ruth Kwarteng received the Outstanding Lead Teacher award, with Sandra Ofosu receiving the Outstanding Senior Support award for non-teaching staff.

AI

The Co-Founder and Managing Director of ICS, Dr Charles Yeboah, underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and indicated that the integration of AI into educational delivery was no longer optional but essential.

He said with the rapid advancements in technology in education, there was a need for schools to adapt to those changes to prepare students for an uncertain future.

Dr Yeboah urged educators and parents to shift their focus from preparing children for specific jobs to equipping them with problem-solving skills that would enable them to adapt to any future changes.

He said the school had partnered Magic School AI, an EdTech company based in Denver, Colorado in the United States, to introduce a fully automated AI school enterprise system at the school and position it as a pioneer in educational technology in Africa.

"As you go forth, remember that the world needs compassionate leaders, creative problem-solvers and courageous change-makers,” Dr Yeboah stated.