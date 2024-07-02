Next article: GTEC will facilitate learning of German language in Ghana — Prof. Jinapor

Featured

Kwahu Professionals Network organises career fair

Graphic.com.gh Education Jul - 02 - 2024 , 18:36

Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) has held a career fair in collaboration with the Kwahuman Students Association with the aim to prepare students to be ready to face the world of work and the challenges associated with it.

Advertisement

The fair was held at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) on Saturday, June 29.

Under the theme "Empowering Tomorrow’s Workforce: Innovation, Skills, and Opportunities (A Sense of Direction After School)," the event saw students from various tertiary institutions and fields of study.

The programme was chaired by Rev. Allan Okomeng-Mensah and moderated by Sandra Ansomah-Osei.

There was diverse panel discussions.

Rev. Allan Okomeng-Mensah in his opening remarks emphasised the importance of such initiatives in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry skills.

Each panelist brought a unique perspective to the discussions, highlighting the dynamic nature of their respective fields and the opportunities available for young graduates.

Daniel Boateng, representing the IT field, spoke about the increasing demand for data-driven business decision-making.

He touched on general work ethics and gave practical examples.

Yaw Pare, from the Creative Arts sector, encouraged students to harness their creativity and pursue careers that align with their passions. He also explained the importance of carving a niche and serving it.

Mrs Valerie Danchie, an accomplished entrepreneur and the CEO of Yopoo Clean Co., shared her journey of building a successful business and the importance of resilience and innovation in entrepreneurship.

Ebenezer Saka Addo Mensah of Saka Homes provided insights into the real estate market, emphasising diligence and determination as essential traits for success. He also encouraged the participants to believe in themselves and their dreams.

Madam Rosemond Addo Sampong, a cybersecurity expert, underscored the role of AI in today’s world and how students can leverage it even in their studies.

At the same time, Mr Jeffrey Y. Agyepong highlighted the evolving landscape of the banking sector.

He talked about how his ideas and initiatives as a student led to significant changes on his campus and finally influenced his current role.

Bismark Frimpong discussed the engineering industry's critical role in infrastructure development and technological advancement.

Mr Ansong, the CEO of Sunseekers Tours, brought the tourism industry's vibrancy to life, showcasing the potential for sustainable tourism to boost economic growth.

Frank Osei on his part shed light on the importance of the agricultural sector, emphasising its pivotal role in food security and financial stability.

Dr Edward Appah shared some challenges he faced on his journey and how he overcame them. This helped the students understand that though the road can be bumpy, hard work and determination make dreams come true.