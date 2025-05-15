Featured

GTEC suspends TEWU members from governing councils - But TEWU-TUC insists on rightful representation

Emmanuel Bonney Education May - 15 - 2025 , 06:57 4 minutes read

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), in consultation with the Ministry of Education, has suspended the membership of governing councils of representatives of the Teachers Education Workers Union (TEWU) on the various public universities until further notice.

The GTEC asked Vice-Chancellors of traditional universities "to stay the nomination of representatives of the Teachers Education Workers Union (TEWU) on the various public universities until further notice.

"This is because of an ongoing disagreement between the TEWU-GH and TEWU-TUC," a statement signed by the acting Director, Corporate Affairs, Jerry Sarfo, said.

Membership suspended

The statement, copied to the Minister of Education, the Director-General of GTEC, the Chairman of Vice-Chancellors-Ghana (VCG), the Chairman of Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU-GH), the Chairman TEWU-TUC and all VCs of public traditional universities, said the GTEC was currently engaging both parties to resolve the impasse.

"Subsequently, TEWU members sworn in on the UCC, UEW, UPSA and CKT-UTAS governing councils, as well as those on the UDS and KNUST councils, are thereby considered suspended, pending the outcome of a meeting between TEWU-GH, TEWU-TUC and Vice-Chancellors-Ghana on May 16, 2025," the statement concluded.

The two unions – TEWU-GH and TEWU-TUC have been embroiled in an impasse over which of them has the legitimate right to representation on the governing councils of public universities.

Position of GTEC

The GTEC, responding to the accusations by TEWU, indicated that it had no interest in shortchanging any group or association in its rightful representation and was very neutral and could not be blackmailed in the matter.

It said in all its decisions, it was guided by the wise counsel of the Minister of Education.

The GTEC said the beating of representatives on councils, as happened at the University for Development Studies (UDS), could not be allowed.

“Most institutions, such as UDS, did not submit names of representatives of TEWU, and for some reason, names to be provided as members is unacceptable.

According to GTEC, the bottom line was that the commission was interested in, among others, de-escalating the confrontation between the two factions.

Neutrality

However, at a press conference, TEWU-TUC urged the GTEC to remain objective and neutral in the impasse.

It commended President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, for abiding by the rule of law to recognise TEWU-TUC as the rightful representative on the governing councils of the various public universities.

“As a regulator, we expect GTEC to advise the university managements to instil discipline in the staff who took the law into their hands to misbehave and embark on unnecessary and illegal strikes,” the General Secretary of TEWU of TUC, King James Azortibah, said at a press conference.

Protecting heritage

TEWU of TUC, Mr Azortibah said, would uphold the principles of the 1992 Constitution and protect its heritage and called on its members to stand united against attempts to undermine the union.

Advertisement



He said the union would continue to pursue policies enhancing members' welfare and conditions of service.

He said TEWU of TUC had been in existence, especially in the public universities in Ghana, for decades, precisely 58 years ago, and many Ghanaians who had passed through the corridors of the public universities in the country could attest to that fact.

“About three years ago, some colleagues who were, in fact, executives of our Union (TEWU of TUC) decided to break away.

The reasons being that they had served their two-term, four-year tenure (in total, eight years) but still wanted to hold on as local executives even though the TEWU Constitution frowns against such acts.

“In order to continue to hold on to power, they decided to leave TEWU of TUC (GH) to form a new workers' association.

Surprisingly, they continued to use our acronym TEWU to deceive the public that their newly formed association was the same as our union, TEWU,” he said.

Actions

“These actions have created unnecessary tension, particularly on Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University for Development Studies campuses.

As a responsible Union, we have pursued legal recourse where necessary, with some court decisions favouring us.

Unfortunately, interventions by the Secretary-General of TUC to resolve the matter amicably have been unsuccessful,” he said.

Regarding council representation, he said the Public Universities Acts and Statutes governing the institutions clearly designate TEWU of TUC as the representative union for specific staff categories. “TEWU of TUC (GH) remain the legitimate council representatives.

“Recently, our representatives were sworn into the Governing Councils of the Public Universities in accordance with what is stipulated in the governing documents,” he said.