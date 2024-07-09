Featured

52,133 Candidates participate in TVET exams

Emmanuel Bonney Education Jul - 09 - 2024 , 07:57

A total of 52,133 final-year technical, vocational and training (TVET) students are participating in the 2024 Certificate II Examinations across the country.

Advertisement

The figure represents an increase of 19,731 (60.89 per cent) over last year’s 32,402. This year’s candidates are made up of 37,558 males and 14,575 females. The examinations, which began on July 1, 2024, would end on August 2, 2024.

Breakdown

Per the breakdown, 45,459 candidates would be examined for the Certificate II Examinations while 3,791 would sit for the erstwhile National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Certificate II Examinations.

In the other technical examinations, 587 candidates would take part in the Technician Part I Examination with 616 others sitting for the Technician Part Two Examination. The

Technician Part Three Examination would be written by 375 candidates while 206 would write the pre-tertiary diploma paper.

Five hundred and ninety-three would participate in the Diploma in Business Studies Examination and then 506 candidates the Advance Examination.

Message

In a goodwill message to the TVET pre-tertiary candidates, the Director-General of the Commission for TVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, said: “I would like to extend my warmest regards to you all as you undertake your final assessment at this stage of your career”.

The exercise, he said, was important to the candidates as they moved on to the next stage of their lives. “It is my hope and prayer that you achieve success,” he emphasised.

In a related development, the CTVET said the test serialisation, which was rolled out effectively last year as part of the 2023 May/June Certificate II Examinations would be repeated this year.

“CTVET has been working towards improving TVET assessment through a national quality assurance system, which accredits training providers, facilitators, assessors, and internal verifiers to deliver and assess competency-based training programmes.”

“It is our hope and prayer that each student achieves success in order to progress on the academic ladder or enter the world of work,” it said. All examinations conducted by the CTVET are serialised.

The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that cheating during examinations and leaking of examination questions are eliminated or minimised. With serialisation, candidates in the same examination hall may receive the same questions but with different question numbers on each of the series.

Grading system

Last year, the CTVET revised the grading systems of its Certificate II Core and Elective examinations beginning the 2023 Certificate II Examinations and other examinations for technical students.

The decision was to ensure that it brings certificates issued by the CTVET on par with the grading system of other examination bodies such as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Before then, a score of between 75 to 100 marks in the CTVET examination earned the candidate a distinction, while 74 down to 55 was considered a credit and 54 to 40 marks earned a candidate a pass.

The new grading system, however, gives a candidate, who scored between 75 and 100 marks A1, 70 to 74 B2 and 65 to 69 per cent B3. A candidate earns C4 when he or she scores between 60 and 64, while C5 and C6 are earned with marks between 55 to 59 and 50 to 54 respectively.

A candidate who scores between 45 and 49 per cent earns D7, while D8 is given to a candidate who scores between 40 and 44 per cent. Additionally, a candidate who scores between zero and 39 per cent earns F9.