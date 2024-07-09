Featured

Wisconsin University introduces 3 programmes to safeguard Ghana's digital agenda

Severious Kale-Dery Education Jul - 09 - 2024 , 17:09

The Wisconsin University College has introduced three new master programmes – a Master’s degree in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, and a Master’s degree in Information Technology.

The Master’s degree in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics is aimed at preparing students to tackle the setbacks associated with the digitalization drive by equipping them with the skills needed to combat cyber threats, while the Master’s degree in Information Technology focuses on advancing the digitalization agenda by providing comprehensive training in IT infrastructure and management.

The Dean of School of Computing and Technology of the university Dr Nana Kofi Annan, who disclosed this to senior journalists ahead of the official commissioning of four laboratories to facilitate the programmes listed the laboratories as the Training Digital Forensics,

Commercially Graded Digital Forensics, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology laboratories.

He explained that the Training Digital Forensics laboratory was equipped with 32 workstations, dedicated to providing hands-on training for students.

“It addresses a critical gap in the current educational landscape in Ghana, where many universities do not provide practical training in cybersecurity. By offering this hands-on experience, the university aims to better prepare students for the demands of the industry.

“This lab is specifically designed for practical purposes, allowing students to engage in various aspects of digital forensics, including drone forensics, internet of things (IoT) forensics, email forensics, and mobile phone forensics, ensuring comprehensive training before graduation,” Dr Annan explained.

Briefing the journalists on the Commercially Graded Digital Forensics laboratory, Dr Annan said the laboratory was designed to give students a feel of a state-of-the-art facility that met commercial standards.

“It is intended to expose students to the standard operating procedures and setups required in the field. The lab is equipped with a variety of tools and technologies that are used in professional settings, and it is managed by lab managers to simulate a real-world environment.

“This exposure helps students understand the standards and protocols they will encounter in their professional careers, ensuring they are well-prepared for the industry,” he added.

On the artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory, Dr Annan explained that recognizing the pivotal role of AI in modern cybersecurity, the laboratory focused on the development of AI software and the integration of AI into cybersecurity tools.

“These AI-driven tools have proven to be more effective in combating cyber threats. The AI lab is integral to advancing the capabilities of cybersecurity measures and ensuring that students are proficient in using cutting-edge technology to address security challenges,” he added.

With the information technology laboratory, Dr Annan told the journalists that it had been set up with cybersecurity tools incorporated into it, ensuring comprehensive training for our students to effectively address digitalization challenges.

He said the IT laboratory supported the broader curriculum and provides students with the necessary skills to manage and secure IT infrastructures.

He said the university, “takes pride in its Digital Forensics Labs, which are comparable to none in Ghana and even in the broader West African sub-region.

“These labs exemplify our commitment to providing world-class facilities and training to our students, ensuring they are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” the Dean said.

Dr Annan said as part of the curriculum, “we are very particular about our students getting to know the laws and regulations that govern cyberspace in Ghana. Therefore, we have a course on cyber law that educates them to understand these important aspects.

“As a result, we encourage our students to register with the cybersecurity authority so that they will be able to acquire the appropriate license to operate,” he said.

He explained that the registration not only made them employable, but also ensured they were fully prepared to meet legal and ethical standards in their professional careers.

To ensure that the students received top-notch education and training, the university had engaged a distinguished faculty consisting of academics and industry professionals.

“This diverse faculty brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience, enriching the learning environment and preparing students for the dynamic challenges of the cybersecurity landscape.

“As part of our commitment to fostering excellence in cybersecurity education, we encourage aspiring students seeking higher degrees and professionals aiming to enhance their skills to make Wisconsin University their preferred choice.

“Our programmes and facilities are tailored to meet the needs of both aspiring cybersecurity professionals and seasoned practitioners looking to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field,” Dr Annan added.

He said the university had also designed a tailored made programme for those who had trained at other universities, where hands-on training might had been insufficient, to also take advantage of the advanced facilities, adding that the initiative ensured that all individuals, regardless of their prior training, could equip themselves with the necessary skills to be market-ready

“Wisconsin University’s initiatives in establishing advanced labs for digital forensics, AI, and IT underscore its dedication to producing industry-ready cybersecurity professionals.

“These efforts are crucial for supporting Ghana's digitalization drive and safeguarding against the growing threat of cybercrime,” Dr Annan added.