Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

All the best photos from the 2018 NSMQ final

Author: Graphic.com.gh
All the best photos from the 2018 NSMQ final
Is that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the NSMQ audience

Saint Peter’s Senior High School in the Eastern Region emerged winners of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition held today in Accra.

Their win ended a 12-year drought but it was not plain sailing for St. Peter's who put their alumni, sympathisers and opponents through the full range of emotions before during and after the NSMQ.

At the end of the close contest, St. Peter’s SHS, represented by Kissi Annoh Kwaku and Fenny Benjamin, amassed 45 points, West Africa SHS had 44 points, whilst Adisadel College trailed with 39 points.

Graphic Online photographer Maxwell Ocloo was at the National Theatre in Accra to cover the 2018 NSMQ and captured the most memorable moments of the competition below;

Adisadel's Gabriel Ampadu Sasu (right) was inconsolable after his side placed third in the contest.


This St Peter's sympathiser had to drop to his knees in prayer ahead of the fifth and final round.

The victorious St Peter's team were joined on stage by their teachers for the trophy presentation