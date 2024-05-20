Bentsifi’s Tattle

The Mirror Life May - 20 - 2024 , 16:52

"What a scene!" A kenkey party on the deck of a snazzy cruise liner! And see all these beautiful people, looking out for the sun to rise and dancing to highlife music! What a scene indeed! Even my sister Emma is impressed.

She, who has visited every continent on Rotary/Inner Wheel engagements, gone on several cruises with family and friends. She says she has goosebumps watching this video clip.

As for me, I am just super thrilled beyond measure, seeing my kith, my kin folk from Ghana, some of whom I know personally, just so happy and living their life most precariously on board a Caribbean cruise ship, giving off such vibe!

Was it Dolly Parton who said, "I think you have to work at being happy, just like you have to work at being miserable. I’m going to grasp every happy moment I can find." How right she was! And how incredibly beautiful that this bunch of people have decided to choose to be happy and have invested in it!

I’m enjoying palpably through social media, I've been following the antics of one of my pals on board, Emeafa, and enjoying every moment, every post. It is a fascinating story, how this whole thing came together.

How, our classmate from Achimota, Ekow DJ Fisho, during the Covid-19 lockdown decided to create a YouTube channel where he could ‘djay’ to a live audience and urge them to keep active by dancing in those gloomy days of cabin fever. Oh, it caught fire, promoting many to tune in and get jiggy with some authentic old school music.

Music for your Quarantine Feet - MQF (later changing to become 'Music for your Quality Feet'! Continuing even after Covid-19, the fan base increased and soon became a moment with DJ Fisho managing to adopt an orphanage in Ghana where he raises money and resources for.

Then started the MQF US Balls, as in dinner dance events, which even crossed the Atlantic to get hosted in London, United Kingdom last year! The MQF cruise vacation has become another instant hit since 2022.

It is this year's edition of the cruise, where over 150 Ghanaians from all over the world, boarded, bonded and started the experience of a lifetime. The Sail Away jam is the most amazing thing I have seen in a long time. What a lively bunch of happy people! I want to be like that all the time. It's a WangoWango thing! Let's roll, next year we will go too.