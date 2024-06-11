Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for a Logistics Manager

Raymond Arthur Jobs & Vacancies

Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand of products) is looking for a logistics manager for its factory operations.

The position is based out of Tema and reporting into the factory head and supply chain head positions.

Job Responsibilities

  • Strategically plan and manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services

  • Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle

  • Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers

  • Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency

  • Arrange warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments

  • Resolve any arising problems or complaints

  • Supervise, coach and train warehouse workforce

  • Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets

  • Maintain metrics and analyze data to assess performance and implement improvements

  • Comply with laws, regulations and ISO requirements Requirements and skills

  • Proven working experience as a Logistics Manager

  • Record of successful distribution and logistics management

  • Demonstrable ability to lead and manage staff

  • Proficient in standard logistics software

  • Excellent analytical, problem solving and organisational skills

  • Ability to work independently and handle multiple projects

Job Requirement:

  • Education Minimum graduate degree in Supply Chain Management

  • 10 years plus experience min 5 years plus relevant experience in logistics operations with a reputed FMCG company in Ghana

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to [email protected]

