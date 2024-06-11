Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for a Logistics Manager
Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand of products) is looking for a logistics manager for its factory operations.
The position is based out of Tema and reporting into the factory head and supply chain head positions.
Job Responsibilities
Strategically plan and manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services
Direct, optimize and coordinate full order cycle
- Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers
Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transport costs and efficiency
Arrange warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments
Resolve any arising problems or complaints
Supervise, coach and train warehouse workforce
Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets
Maintain metrics and analyze data to assess performance and implement improvements
Comply with laws, regulations and ISO requirements Requirements and skills
Proven working experience as a Logistics Manager
Record of successful distribution and logistics management
Demonstrable ability to lead and manage staff
Proficient in standard logistics software
Excellent analytical, problem solving and organisational skills
- Ability to work independently and handle multiple projects
Job Requirement:
Education Minimum graduate degree in Supply Chain Management
- 10 years plus experience min 5 years plus relevant experience in logistics operations with a reputed FMCG company in Ghana
Interested Candidates should send their CVs to [email protected]