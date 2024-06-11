Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for a Logistics Manager

Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand of products) is looking for a logistics manager for its factory operations.

Advertisement

The position is based out of Tema and reporting into the factory head and supply chain head positions.

Job Responsibilities

Job Requirement:

Education Minimum graduate degree in Supply Chain Management

10 years plus experience min 5 years plus relevant experience in logistics operations with a reputed FMCG company in Ghana

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to [email protected]