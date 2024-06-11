Manager, Infrastructure Services
The Manager, Infrastructure Services plays a critical role in strategic planning, budgeting, and implementing technology solutions to support the overall business objectives.
Role Definition and Accountabilities
-
Manage, maintain, and monitor Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.
-
Manage network infrastructure, servers, workstations, and software.
-
Manage and administer firewalls and other security deployments, both in the cloud and On-prem.
-
EnforceResourceAccesscontrolandsecuritypolicies both in the Cloud and On-Prem
-
Ensure that client’s ICT Support requests are dealt with effectively.
-
Provide Leadership for a small team of IT professionals.
-
Lead IT strategic and operational planning to achieve Broadspectrum’s goals by fostering innovation, prioritizing IT initiatives, and coordinating the evaluation, deployment, and management of current and future Infrastructure systems across the organization.
-
Develop and maintain an appropriate IT organizational structure that supports the needs of the business and its affiliates.
-
Identify opportunities for the appropriate and cost- effective investment of financial resources in IT systems and resources, including staffing, sourcing, purchasing, and in-house development.
-
Assess and communicate risks associated with IT investments.
-
Develop, track, and control the information technology annual operating and capital budgets.
-
Develop business case justifications and cost/benefit analysis for IT spending and initiatives.
-
Direct development and execution of an enterprise-wide disaster recovery and business continuity plan
-
Establish IT departmental goals, objectives, and operating procedures.
-
Assess and make recommendations on the improvement or re-engineering of the IT organization.
-
To work with other technology departments to deliver business services to clients.
-
To ensure high availability of Network and Services (Cloud and On-Prem).
-
To ensure IT infrastructure services are delivered in line with the highest security standards.
-
To ensure efficiency and innovation in the provisioning and use IT.
-
To ensure that the integrity of the IT infrastructure is maintained.
Minimum requirements
-
AdministrationandNetworkinginAzureenvironment
-
Security requirements for servers, computers, and
networks.
-
WindowsandLinuxserverdeployments
-
NetworkManagement
-
Firewallconfigurationandmanagement.
-
Activedirectorysetupandmanagement
-
AdministrationofExchangeserver
- UnderstandingofsecurityproceduresinaTelecomor Fibre company
-
Knowledgeinvariouscardproductionsystems
- Comprehensive knowledge in ISO 270001 requirements
-
Ability to demonstrate leadership and supervisory
abilities.
-
Possessesintegrityandahighsenseofconfidentiality.
-
Committed to working non-traditional hours, nights,
and weekends.
- Very good interpersonal relationship and a proven ability to deal with people at all levels of the organization.
- Demonstrate consistency in the observation of safety procedures.
Education
-
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a closely related field.
-
Master’s Degree, certifications such as ITIL, CISSP, CCNA are a plus.
-
Minimum of (5) years’ experience in a similar environment and senior management position.
Reports To: Chief Information Security Officer
Subsidiary/Department: Broadspectrum
Direct Reports: IT Officer, IT Assistant
Location: Dzorwulu