Role Purpose: The Manager, Infrastructure Service is responsible for management, maintenance, and security of Cloud and On- prem resources to support service delivery to customers of Broadspectrum and its affiliates.

And to supervise provisioning of ICT services within Broadspectrum and its affiliates. Also, the role involves leading a team of professionals to ensure the stability, security, and efficiency of the organization's hardware, software, networks, and related systems.

The Manager, Infrastructure Services plays a critical role in strategic planning, budgeting, and implementing technology solutions to support the overall business objectives.