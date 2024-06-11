Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for Logistics Coordinator

Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand of products) is looking for logistics coordinator responsible for goods transportation.

The position is based out of Tema and reporting to the logistics manager.

Job Responsibilities

  • Education Minimum graduate degree in supply chain

  • 5 years plus experience min years plus relevant experience in logistics operations with a reputed FMCG company in Ghana

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to [email protected]

