Procus Ghana Limited: Looking for Logistics Coordinator
Procus Ghana Limited (producers of Kivo Brand of products) is looking for logistics coordinator responsible for goods transportation.
The position is based out of Tema and reporting to the logistics manager.
Job Responsibilities
Coordinate for trucks for delivery to customers
Coordinates inter factory movement
Manage on road issues with cargo
Develop solid network of transport partners
Job Requirement:
Education Minimum graduate degree in supply chain
5 years plus experience min years plus relevant experience in logistics operations with a reputed FMCG company in Ghana
Interested Candidates should send their CVs to [email protected]