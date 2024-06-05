Hiring Warehouse Officers

Hiring  Warehouse Officers

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Degree or HND in Procurement and Supply Chain Management or related field.
  • Two (2) years or more experience in Warehouse Management (experience in the Pharmacy field will be an added advantage).
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Inventory Management.
  • Assist in Procurement.
  • Receipt and Processing of Inventory.

LOCATION:

ASOKWA - KUMASI

SEND YOUR CV TO:

WhatsApp: 026-709-5194

Deadline for submission: 14th June, 2024.

 

