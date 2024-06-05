Hiring Warehouse Officers
QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree or HND in Procurement and Supply Chain Management or related field.
- Two (2) years or more experience in Warehouse Management (experience in the Pharmacy field will be an added advantage).
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Inventory Management.
- Assist in Procurement.
- Receipt and Processing of Inventory.
LOCATION:
ASOKWA - KUMASI
SEND YOUR CV TO:
WhatsApp: 026-709-5194
Deadline for submission: 14th June, 2024.