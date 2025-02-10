Featured

UK Immigration crackdown sees over 600 arrests in January

GraphicOnline International News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 12:46 2 minutes read

British authorities arrested more than 600 individuals for working illegally in the UK last month, marking a 73 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to an official statement on Monday.

A total of 609 arrests were made by Immigration Enforcement teams in January during raids on 828 premises—including nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants, and car washes—the Home Office confirmed. This represents a 48 percent rise compared to January 2023.

The surge in arrests coincides with the return of the government’s landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill to parliament for its second reading on Monday.

A Home Office statement noted that the renewed crackdown on those "attempting to undermine the UK’s borders" led to the highest level of enforcement activity in a January for more than five years.

"More broadly, between 5th July last year and 31st January, both illegal working visits and arrests have soared by around 38% compared to the same 12 months prior," the statement added.

During this period, since the Labour Party came into power, the Home Office issued a total of 1,090 civil penalty notices. Employers found guilty of hiring illegal workers could face fines of up to £60,000 per worker.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stressed the need for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

"For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants, and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken," she said.

Cooper added: "That’s why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are boosting enforcement to record levels alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and who have been getting away with it for far too long."

Meanwhile, the number of migrants arriving in the UK via the English Channel increased by 25% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to Home Office figures.

A total of 36,816 people made the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats in 2024, up from 29,437 in 2023.