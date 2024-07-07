Next article: Food crisis: 82 million Nigerians may go hungry soon, UN warns

Tony Blair urges new UK PM Starmer to introduce national ID cards

www.independent.co.uk International News Jul - 07 - 2024 , 15:06

Sir Tony Blair has urged Sir Keir Starmer to introduce digital identity cards to control migration.

In an early intervention little more than 24 hours after the Prime Minister entered Downing Street, one of his predecessors has publicly offered advice on how to approach his time in office.

Sir Tony, whose attempt to roll out ID cards while in power was killed off by the following coalition government, called for a new digital system to help with border control.

Writing in the Sunday Times, he said: “The only game-changer is the full embrace of the potential of technology.”

He added: “We need a plan to control immigration. If we don’t have rules, we get prejudices.

“In office, I believed the best solution was a system of identity, so that we know precisely who has a right to be here.

“With, again, technology, we should move as the world is moving to digital ID. If not, new border controls will have to be highly effective.”

The New Labour leader congratulated Sir Keir for “the most remarkable turnaround in recent British electoral history” after the party won a historic victory at the polls on Thursday.

But he also warned that underneath the sweeping electoral gains, there were clear signs that many voters had been seeking to punish the Tories at the ballot box rather than reward Labour.

While Reform UK made inroads into the Conservative base, “it poses a challenge for Labour, too,” the former prime minister said.

Sir Tony suggested that “cultural issues” are at the heart of the challenge.

And he added: “The Government should avoid any vulnerability on ‘wokeism’.

“There is also clearly a challenge in part of the Muslim community, but that is a topic requiring its own special analysis.”

Parallels have often been drawn between Sir Keir’s stewardship of Labour and Sir Tony’s as the Prime Minister moved to claim the political centre ground following the Jeremy Corbyn era.