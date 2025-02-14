Featured

Mahama urges African self-reliance amid USAID withdrawal

Feb - 14 - 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African nations to become more self-reliant following the withdrawal of funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Describing the development as “adversity in opportunity,” President Mahama stressed the need for African countries to strengthen their economic resilience and reduce dependence on foreign aid.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany on Friday, February 14, he revealed that he had directed the Minister of Finance to adjust the national budget to compensate for the shortfall caused by USAID’s withdrawal.

"This amounts to $156 million for 2025, which is a bit above GH¢2 billion," he disclosed.

Impact on key sectors

The USAID funding, according to President Mahama, supported four critical areas of Ghana’s economy: governance and democracy, healthcare, economic growth, and education. However, he highlighted healthcare as the most affected sector, particularly maternal care and the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

"The biggest chunk of it was about $78 million, which went into maternities, PEPFAR activities, HIV testing, provision of antiretrovirals, and other healthcare support," he explained.

Despite the setback, he assured that the government would make the necessary budgetary adjustments.

“Happily, when we have elections, we don’t present the budget until the new government takes over. And so, we’re supposed to present the budget in March, so it’s possible for us to make provision to cover what the shortfall in US assistance is going to be,” he stated.

Shifting global alliances

Speaking on the topic "Building or Burning Bridges: Economic and Development Cooperation Amid Multi-polarisation," President Mahama acknowledged the evolving geopolitical landscape, noting that while the US had played a vital role in shaping the post-world order, its current recalibration was disruptive.

"The US has prospered from the post-world order. But it has gotten to a stage where it wants to recalibrate, and it has a right to recalibrate. But I believe that the recalibration should be in a less disruptive manner than it is happening now," he said.

He warned that the US could lose its influence by pulling away from global assistance programs.

"One of the things that the US is going to lose is that soft power that it has wielded in the world. People are grateful for the kind of assistance that they get. And so, for the US to decide that, no, we don’t want to have anything to do with it anymore, then they lose some of that soft power," he remarked.

However, he remained optimistic about Africa’s ability to forge new partnerships.

"And that’s why we have a multipolar world. We are no longer a unipolar world. And so, as bridges are burning, new bridges are being formed, and we need to look for those new bridges and be able to link the world to those new bridges," he added.

The case for African self-reliance

President Mahama underscored the withdrawal of USAID funding as a wake-up call for Africa to become more self-sufficient, particularly in protecting vulnerable communities.

“We should roll out more safety nets. We must go for more equitable societies, bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, and put out opportunities for our young people to be able to make a life for themselves," he said.

He also pointed to progress in continental trade as a sign of Africa’s growing economic independence, highlighting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“We’re able to export tariff-free into our countries. Of course, there are obstacles because our trade channels have been the colonial trade channels between us and Europe and not amongst ourselves,” he observed.

However, he stressed the need to improve intra-African infrastructure to facilitate trade and economic cooperation.

Despite the challenges, President Mahama expressed confidence in Africa’s potential, citing the continent’s youthful population and innovative spirit as key drivers of future growth.

"But I do believe, as a student of psychology, that in all adversities there is opportunity, and new orders bring out of disruptions," he said.

“The disruption that is taking place now is going to yield a new order because we will have to adapt to what is happening.”

His remarks come amid growing calls for Africa to strengthen its economic resilience and reduce reliance on external funding in the face of shifting global priorities.