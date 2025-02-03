Next article: What is USAID and why is Trump reportedly poised to close it?

Featured

Ghanaian convicted of sex crimes with a minor arrested by US Immigration

GraphicOnline International News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 22:14 1 minute read

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Joseph Osei Boateng, a Ghanaian national convicted of sex crimes involving a minor, in Columbus, Ohio.

ICE confirmed that Boateng was apprehended on January 29, 2025, by its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) team in Columbus.

“Sex crimes against a minor threaten the very fabric of our communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch.

“Our ICE team will continue to identify and apprehend individuals amenable to removal who have victimised our most vulnerable population.”

According to ICE, Boateng legally entered the U.S. in 2019. He was later convicted of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in October 2024.

Boateng remains in ICE custody as he awaits the outcome of his immigration proceedings.

ICE has urged the public to report immigration crimes or suspicious activity by calling the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.