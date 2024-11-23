Featured

1,000th day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ivan Lukachuk, International News Nov - 23 - 2024 , 07:03

One thousand days have passed since the Russian Federation launched its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which became the expansion of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression that has been ongoing since February 19, 2014.

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine already took the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, caused the destruction of whole cities and critical civil infrastructure, and led to the suffering of millions of Ukrainians who lost their homes.

Advertisement

The ongoing Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has had grave impacts on the protection of human rights in the country, causing gross human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law by the aggressor state.

Rule of Terror

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Kremlin dictatorship has imposed the rule of terror and persecution, coercing civilians to acquire Russian citizenship and show loyalty to the occupying power. The aggressor state aims to eradicate everything Ukrainian in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia. Numerous international human rights monitoring and investigative bodies, including the OHCHR, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine and the OSCE, have documented ample evidence of widespread wilful killings, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, deportations as well as torture, ill-treatment, sexual violence and other violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian occupiers.

Global security

But the Russian Federation’s war of aggression is not only about Ukraine. It has created ripple effects, destabilising global security across multiple dimensions.

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine constitutes the most serious violation of international law. It has broken the entire security architecture built over many post-Second World War decades, breaking the taboo on territorial expansion by force and resurrecting the threat of global war.

Russia’s war of aggression represents a systematic dismantling of the post-World War II international legal order, violating multiple fundamental treaties that form the backbone of international relations. Since the beginning of armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Russia has violated about 400 international treaties to which Ukraine and Russia are parties.

Russia dismisses the international law and the order of the ICJ from March 16, 2022, according to which Russia must immediately cease the military actions that began on February 24, 2022, and ensure that any military or irregular armed groups, any organisations, individuals controlled, supported or influenced by it do not take any measures to carry out the so-called “military operation”.

International institutions

The Ukrainian side is grateful for Ghana's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine both at the bilateral level and at the level of international institutions, especially in the UN Security Council in the face of brutal Russian aggression against our country.

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine being the colonial war of a colonial state represents not just a violation of international law but a systematic dismantling of a bilateral legal framework built over decades.

Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest nuclear facility, and constantly threatens the Ukrainian nuclear station with its attacks, creating an unprecedented threat to global nuclear security.

Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine has caused the reversal of the nuclear non-proliferation process and nuclear disarmament. It raised the possibility of increasing both the number of states seeking to develop nuclear weapons and made current nuclear states increase, modernise and put on a higher readiness their nuclear capabilities.

Additionally, participation of the North Korea’s troops in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine constitutes further internationalisation of the war and its expansion beyond the borders of the two states.

Global economic recovery

The Russian invasion has become a significant drag on global economic recovery and development. Ukraine's role as a crucial contributor to global food security has been severely compromised by Russia’s armed aggression. The consequences affected approximately 400 million people worldwide who depend on Ukrainian food exports.

The environmental impact of Russian aggression has global implications: 180 million tons of CO2 emissions generated by the war; three million hectares of forest damaged by military operations; 24 000 hectares of forest destroyed by fires; water pollution damages estimated at 2.06 billion EURO; environmental impact from destruction by Russia of the Kakhovka dam estimated at 3.5 billion EURO; 139 000 square kilometres require environmental remediation.

To stop the Russian aggression President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated the Peace Formula and Victory Plan, which remains the only viable way to restore comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and to preserve the global security system from further erosion.

Global Peace Summit

The First Global Peace Summit, held on June 15-16 2024 in Bürgenstock (Switzerland), united over 100 countries and international institutions.

Ukraine highly appreciates Ghana’s participation at the highest level in the First Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and active support for the Ukrainian peace formula aimed at restoring peace and international stability, based on respect for the UN Charter and international law as well as joining the Joint Communique on a Peace Framework was adopted during a summit.

Establishing a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine is not merely a matter of regional security but a crucial step toward preserving global stability and the peaceful coexistence of nations. The international community by supporting Ukraine's capabilities to resist and stop Russia’s armed aggression is an investment in global security and stability.

Ensuring a just peace for Ukraine is crucial for global stability and development. The entire world would benefit from respect for the UN Charter and a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Advertisement

UN Security Council

During the full-scale military invasion in the centre of Europe, when the UN Security Council demonstrates powerlessness and one of its permanent members comes into conflict with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, the issue of global systemic reform of the Security Council is urgent for the future existence of the UN as a whole and for the international security architecture.

The end of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine would provide a crucial boost to the world economy.

Ending Russian aggression would renew respect for international law; ensure compliance with the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; allow over 11 million displaced Ukrainians to return home; reduce nuclear security risks; re-establish vital food supply chains; enable environmental recovery; create opportunities for large-scale recovery beneficial to companies worldwide; restore access to critical minerals essential for technological advancement; strengthen security in Europe and worldwide with a contribution of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and their combat experience.

Implementation of the Peace Formula and Victory Plan of Ukraine is the only viable way to stop Russian aggression, restore comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and preserve the global security system from further erosion.

Advertisement

We call on all of our African partners not to remain neutral, not to believe the false sweet promises of Moscow, but to join the isolation of the Kremlin's aggressive and dictatorial regime by the democratic world."

The writer is the Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine to the Republic of Ghana