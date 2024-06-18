Use these English expressions correctly

Using the correct word or expression in a sentence poses a challenge to many speakers and writers of the English language.

When a word is wrongly used, it can alter the import of a message. I would, therefore, like to highlight some expressions that are commonly used incorrectly. To start, the incorrect usage of 'outdoor' as a verb has gained wide currency in the Ghanaian mass media. The following sentence is incorrect:

• Former President John Mahama has outdoored Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate. In terms of parts of speech, it is instructive to note that 'outdoor(s)' is NOT a verb; rather, 'outdoor' and 'outdoors' are adjectives and adverbs respectively. Examples:

• l attended an outdoor party yesterday. In this sentence, 'outdoor' is an attributive adjective that qualifies the noun 'party'. The opposite of outdoor is indoor.

• It was warm enough to eat outdoors. In this sentence, 'outdoors' functions as an adverb of place that modifies the verb 'eat'. The opposite of outdoors is indoors. Besides, outdoors can function as a noun (the outdoors) referring to the countryside, away from buildings and busy places, e.g. the great outdoors in Canada. The incorrect sentence should, therefore, be corrected as follows:

• Former President John Mahama has introduced/inaugurated/nominated/named/selected/endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

I suggest that every time 'outdoor' is used as a verb, it should be put in quotation marks to indicate that it doesn't conform to standard English. Can we classify it as Ghanaian English? Other expressions that are commonly used incorrectly are as follows:

Understudy

The following incorrect sentence is an extract from a local newspaper: She spent two weeks in Kumasi last year to understudy how the royals dress. It is noteworthy that 'understudy' is a theatre expression, and it can function as a noun or a verb.

As a noun, an understudy is an actor who learns the parts of other actors in a play, so that he or she can replace them if necessary. E.g.: An understudy took over for the rest of the performance when the main actor fell ill.