Preparing students for real life

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie-Tetteh Opinion Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Times are changing and the world is becoming more complex.

Beyond the books, educationists must advocate the integration of essential life skills into every school’s curriculum in order to ensure that students have the necessary skills, knowledge and mindset necessary to face the real world.

The calls for investment in education infrastructure and teacher training and development are apt.

Quality assurance measures and parent-teacher engagements help to ensure compliance to standards and both parents and teachers have the opportunity to collaborate and hold each other accountable.

These are important aspects of education that yield positive impact if well conducted.

A country such as Rwanda, which is touted as having first-class public schools that stand taller than contemporary private schools, despite the genocide in 1994, attests to the impact of such engagements among others.

While we advocate reforms of our school curriculum, the importance of life skills integration cannot be treated lightly.

Business and financial independence should be introduced to every child from the onset.

This should be engaging and age-appropriate so that children can understand budgeting, savings and the basics of investing.

This is one way we can achieve financial stability whilst encouraging students to consider how they can create employment and employ others later rather than depend on the government to absorb them by hook or crook into its agencies upon completion of tertiary education.

It is important to develop the confidence of students deliberately by offering opportunities that seek to unearth their negotiation prowess.

They should be allowed to discuss societal issues, especially those that impact children and the youth.

By encouraging them to ask clarifying questions and to think outside the box for solutions, we are supporting the development of critical thinking skills as well.

Challenging students to analyse information by considering all the facts and factors, evaluating evidence and considering possible ways by which the information itself may be distorted are all part of critical thinking.

Critical thinking is necessary for better decision making, effective communication and innovation and creativity. Critical thinkers are able to make sound judgments and adapt well to major changes they may encounter in the real world.

There is a need to make the adoption of healthy habits practical.

The surge of non-communicable diseases (including obesity in children), especially in our part of the world calls for pragmatic solutions.

Schools must set good examples by forbidding the selling and patronage of junk and unhealthy foods on their premises.

Parents and their children should be constantly educated on the need to maintain a healthy diet whilst advocating consistent exercising and engagement in outdoor games, adequate sleep and proper sanitary conditions both at home and in school.

Schools that do not countenance lateness and other excuses from parents and children do them a great deal of good by instilling self-discipline. Exposure to voluntary services in the community helps to develop the mindset of sacrificial service and hard work.

Participating in the community shapes patriotism and a deep sense of belonging. Responsible citizens who are mentally tough are made this way.

Whilst engaging the children in all these ways, they must be helped to manage their emotions because of the different people they will encounter and more so in the world larger than their schools.

A successful life is built on relationships.

Therefore, students must learn how to understand their own emotions and that of others.

The ability to empathise with others or establish trust in relationships does not come naturally.

These life skills must be intentionally nurtured in schools to raise wholistic children who can easily adapt and make the best out of the vicissitudes of life.