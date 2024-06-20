Poverty and bail

George Bernard Shaw Opinion Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:24

Two recent cases of the granting of bail, involving two high-profile and politically exposed personalities, have ignited what is a pet peeve of mine ‒ poverty and bail ‒ and have inspired the writing of this piece.

Hopeson Adorye, an erstwhile leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and currently in the ‘Butterfly’ movement of Alan Kyerematen, was recently in the news following his arrest and subsequent release on bail for claiming on a live radio programme that he orchestrated the detonation of dynamite in the Volta Region in the run-up to the 2016 general election.

Following closely on the heels of this, another story broke to the effect that Ernest Frimpong, a parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Amanfi East Constituency, had been caught ‘pants down’ encouraging a group of small miners in a closed meeting to attack and beat up any soldiers that attempted to stop them from doing illegal mining.

This write-up is not about the appropriateness or otherwise of the conduct of these gentlemen ‒ that is a matter for the legal system to address.

I am exploring their arrest and subsequent bail in the context of what, in my view, is the disproportionate treatment of indigent accused persons who have had a brush with the law as opposed to rich or highly influential personalities when it comes to matters concerning the granting of bail.

Processed

Hopeson Adorye, following his arrest and detention, was promptly processed for court and managed to secure bail to the sum of GH¢20,000, with two sureties, one to be justified.

In relation to the parliamentary candidate, Ernest Frimpong, he was invited to the Tarkwa Police Station on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, and was released on bail that same day after he had made a statement.

As an avowed human rights lawyer, I champion the hallowed right to liberty of the accused persons against pre-trial incarceration and that the successful and swift granting of bail was a positive development and everyone should applaud the professionals involved.