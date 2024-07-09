Featured

Young John - The world isn't as romantic as my parents showed me

Nigerian singer, song writer and producer Young John has spoken about his upbringing and how it turned out differently as an adult. from his experiences in the outside world in a recent 'chat walk' with Saige Jones.

Speaking on Saige Jones 'Chat Walk' show recently,, he revealed that he was raised in a Christian household with both parents serving as pastors. He credited his early start in music to his church roots, where he began playing drums and keyboard.

"I grew up in a religious household, my dad is a pastor, my mom was a pastor, she had a school and was a phsycologist. So I grew up in a religious background. I started playing drums and keyboard in the church.

Young John also disclosed that he was surrounded by his parents' loving relationship, which instilled in him a strong belief in love. However, as he grew up, he was confronted with a harsher reality that challenged his initial views.

"Growing up was really calm and I was really happy. When I was really younger I believed in love so much because of what I used to see between my parents before I grew up and I saw that the world is a lot different.

When questioned about his desires for love and marriage, Young John expressed a carefree attitude, stating that he doesn't have high expectations, but is open to embracing love if it comes his way. He acknowledged that nothing in life is permanent, but is willing to cherish the moment if love finds him.

"I mean if it eventually happens, that is calm and fine because I realize in life time changes ultimately everything. Things and feelings change. Nothing lasts forever.