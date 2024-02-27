Next article: Kwaw Kese: I want $1M compensation from Ghana Police for arresting me for smoking wee in 2015

(VIDEO)Veteran musician KK Kabobo battling liver disease, calls for public help

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 13:29

The news of the deteriorating health condition of veteran Ghanaian musician, KK Kabobo has become a matter of concern since pictures and videos of him started circulating on social media yesterday.

It was first disclosed by broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang who shared videos and picture of the musician, who is battling a liver condition when he visited him yesterday.

In the video, the musician looked pale and emaciated, with difficulty in speech anytime he tried talking.

“He shared with me that he has been feeling unwell for some time, experiencing sharp pain around his right abdomen. Seeking medical attention, he went to the hospital where he underwent various diagnoses.

Initially, they suspected it might be an ulcer, but later they couldn’t pinpoint the exact problem. After thorough investigations, the results revealed an issue with his liver,” Barima shared snippets of his interview with KK Kabobo.

He explained that he couldn’t upload the full interview since the musician was struggling to speak well. However, he sought his permission to post the videos and pictures to solicit public help.

“Although he didn’t explicitly request it, I spoke to him, and he understood the necessity. Since falling ill, they have incurred significant expenses in the pursuit of recovery – from hospital stays and scans to medications. The financial burden has been overwhelming,” Barima explained.

Already, a number of people and media organisations are soliciting for funds to KK Kabobo’s medical bills which is said to be 3,000 daily for dialysis.

KK Kabobo is a prominent name on Ghana’s Highlife scene with songs such as ‘Onyame Ahu Wo,’ ‘Nyatse Nyatse Girl,’ and ‘Running Away’ which earned him huge popularity. (Read Kwaw Kese: I want $1M compensation from Ghana Police for arresting me for smoking wee in 2015)

In 2012, he announced his new found faith in Christ and switched to do gospel music. Subsequently, he was ordained a Reverend Minister on Saturday, April 14, 2012, by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota, following a three-month Bible study course.

However, much has not been heard of him since then until news of his ill health started making rounds yesterday.

Watch video here: