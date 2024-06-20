Next article: TV Channels must get necessary approval before airing films, says National Film Authority

Featured

Team Eternity could be guilty over Defe Defe song —Copyright office

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 08:30

THE Copyright Office of Ghana has urged the gospel music group, Team Eternity Ghana, to resolve any copyright disputes related to their hit single, Defe Defe, amicably in order to avoid legal repercussions.

Advertisement

Team Eternity Ghana has been accused of alleged ‘song theft’ by Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices’ Defe Defe which was released 20 years ago.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, James Owusu-Ansah, a Senior Research Officer at the Copyright Office, advised Team Eternity Ghana to settle the matter out of court, and cautioned that litigation could be prolonged and costly, emphasising the need to avoid unnecessary legal drama.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 17, Mr Kwame Mickey sparked conversation on copyright issues when he alleged that Team Eternity Ghana had infringed on his intellectual property by using the ‘defe defe’ line in their trending banger, also titled Defe Defe.

Hallelujah Voices sing, “manhyia Nyame a anka ɔbonsam ayɛ me defe defe,” and Team Eternity sing, “manhyia Nyame a anka y’ayɛ me defe defe.”

In the said post, he insinuated that Team Eternity infringed by using the ‘defe defe’ line in their new hit single which has garnered over two million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Related article Team Eternity Ghana faces ‘song theft’ allegation over ‘Defe Defe’)

This controversy has generated intense debate on social media, with opinions divided on the matter. Some argue that the expression ‘defe defe’ is not a unique creation of Hallelujah Voices, and therefore they cannot claim it as their exclusive property. Others point out similarities in the lyrics, suggesting potential copyright infringement.

Mr Owusu-Ansah noted that the controversy surrounding the issue was not about emotional outbursts or personal opinions, but rather about what the copyright laws specifically stated and how they applied to the situation.