Steeze; Davido drops pre-wedding photos

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 23 - 2024 , 20:20

Nigerian music star, Davido, has shared pre-wedding photos with his partner Chioma, in anticipation of their upcoming wedding on Tuesday, June 25.

The CEO of 30 Billion Gang (30 BG) took to social media to unveil a series of stunning photos featuring himself and Chioma dressed in various elegant outfits.

The photos were accompanied by the hashtag for their wedding, “#CHIVIDO2024”.

Davido publicly confirmed his upcoming wedding with Chioma Rowland last week, sparking excitement among their followers and fans.

See pictures below: