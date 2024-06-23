Featured

Adapting to emerging trends keeps you relevant in the movie industry- Nollywood actor Michael Uchegbu

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 23 - 2024 , 19:30

Popular Nigerian actor, Michael Uchegbu, has stressed on the importance of continuous learning and adapting to emerging trends to stay relevant in the growing competition in the movie industry.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, he encouraged his colleagues to learn every day since that is the only way to get better.

"The competition is ever-present, and you can only keep getting better if you learn every day and stay abreast of new trends.

“You can’t stay stagnant and expect to be cast when you’ve faded out and lack knowledge of present-day consumer demands. You must learn and evolve with your craft," he advised.

Reflecting on his experience in Ghana, where he has even adopted a local name, Kofi Obrepong, Uchegbu described his time as one filled with love and hospitality. He expressed a desire to work on projects that would involve Ghanaian talents.

“Ghana is home for me, I’ve lived and felt the experience and the love is huge. I have an extended Ghanaian family in my amiable fans; I have a Ghanaian name, etc. I’ve got nothing but so much love for my second home.

“⁠I am currently working on my own scripts and will be producing my own film soon. Perhaps, I may do an audition here in Ghana,” he added.

The actor who is known for movies such as Deceived Souls, also urged stakeholders in the Ghanaian movie industry to stop expending their energy on contesting Nollywood and rather concentrate on building a unique brand. (Related article: Don’t compete, learn from Nollywood –Michael Uchegbu to GH filmmakers)

He pointed out that Nollywood, which is currently rubbing shoulders with Hollywood and Bollywood, has achieved its status through relentless effort and innovations and that attempts to compete with the industry would rather impede the development of Ghana’s film industry.