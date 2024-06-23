Featured

Pozo Hayes and Bessa Simons to headline Ghanafest Concert

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 23 - 2024 , 20:34

On Saturday, August 3, renowned Highlife musicians Bessa Simons and Pozo Hayes will lead a talented lineup of Ghanaian music acts in a thrilling concert at the Ghanafest in Paris.

The concert forms part of the Ghanafest Paris Olympics and Paralympics activities aimed at showcasing Ghana's rich cultural heritage and tourism potential on a global stage.

Joining Bessa Simons and Pozo Hayes on stage will be Ras Kuuku, Kofi Kinaata, Sista Afia and various cultural troupes, all set to deliver electrifying performances that highlight the best of Ghanaian music.

The concert is a collaborative effort between the Musicians Union of Ghana and Showbiz Global Concepts.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Pozo Hayes shared his excitement about performing at the Ghanafest Concert in Paris.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of this event. I can't wait to showcase the beauty of Ghana's Highlife music to a global audience.

“Our music is a vital part of our cultural heritage, and I'm eager to share it with the world. It's not just about our hospitality and beautiful country; our music is a treasure that deserves to be shared and celebrated. I'm looking forward to giving the audience an unforgettable experience,” he said.

In addition to the concert, the event will feature a range of exciting activities, including food bazaars, cultural marketing, tourism expos and fairs.

These events will provide a unique opportunity for the global community to experience Ghana's diverse cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Ghanafest is a celebration of Ghanaian culture and tourism, taking place from August to September 2024 in Paris, France.

The event coincides with the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games, marking a historic milestone as Paris hosts the Paralympics for the first time and France hosts the Paralympic Games for the second time.