Sean Kingston now in jail in Florida after $1m fraud allegations

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 10:23

Sean Kingston is now in jail in Broward County, Florida on fraud charges.Records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office show that the "Beautiful Girls" artist was arrested by the southeastern Florida agency on Sunday.

Listed charges include fraud, trafficking stolen property, criminal use of personal identification info, grand theft, and organized scheme to defraud.

Late last month, both Kingston and his mother were charged in connection with an alleged fraud operation said to have encompassed roughly $1 million in goods. This was preceded by word that a home connected to Kingston had been raided, with Kingston himself later addressing the news.

"People love negative energy!" Kingston wrote on Instagram in May. "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

When reached on Monday, a rep for Kingston said there is no comment at this time. Complex has also reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. This story may be updated.

Kingston was first arrested in California. Prior to the initial arrest, a lawyer representing a company in a civil case against Kingston, who released a song with YoungBoy Never Broke Again just last week, told WTVJ that the singer is "100 per cent a scammer."