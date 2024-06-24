Next article: I may turn down $1million deal to campaign for a political party due to stigmatization-Kofi Kinaata

Saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth - Wizkid

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 18:35

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid has generated controversy with a cryptic message on social media just before Davido's wedding to Chioma Rowland, sparking debates and speculation among fans and followers, suggesting a possible shade towards Davido's marriage and reigniting the highly publicized rivalry between the two musical artistes.

Fellow singer, Davido confirmed a few days ago that he and partner, Chioma would have their wedding on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos, despite recent allegations of infidelity against the singer.

On Sunday evening, the DWW boss shared his pre-wedding photos with Chioma on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Wizkid, a fellow musician, sparked a frenzy on social media when he tweeted "Lol" (an abbreviation for "lots of laughs") shortly after Davido shared his pre-wedding photos, leading many to speculate that Wizkid was mocking or ridiculing Davido's upcoming wedding, fueling the ongoing rivalry between the two artists.

The Starboy boss again on Monday morning shared what appeared to be a shade at his rival, Davido, according to some fans.

On his X handle, Wizkid wrote: “Saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth! Your king loves you.”

Wizkid's tweet generated a mixed response from the public, with some interpreting it as a subtle jab aimed at Chioma, Davido's fiancée, who has been tolerant of his alleged infidelities.

The speculation comes on the heels of a recent revelation by Sophia Momodu, Davido's first baby mama, who confirmed that she and the singer had rekindled their relationship between 2020 and 2022, a period that overlaps with Davido's courtship of Chioma, deepening speculation about Davido's commitment to his soon-to-be wife.