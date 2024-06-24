Featured

I may turn down $1million deal to campaign for a political party due to stigmatization-Kofi Kinaata

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 18:19

Renowned Ghanaian artiste Kofi Kinaata hints at possibly turning down a lucrative $1 million offer to endorse a political party in the upcoming general elections.

His reason? The growing political tension in the country is at its peak and doesn’t want to be stigmatised but stay neutral to champion the welfare of the country.

In a recent interview on Nhyira FM, Kofi Kinaata, the acclaimed singer of "Things Fall Apart", revealed that while he is not interested in creating a campaign song for any political party, he is open to performing at political events if formally invited and contracted, distancing himself from political endorsements but willing to provide entertainment.

When the presenter posed a hypothetical question, asking if a $1 million offer would sway him to reconsider, Kofi Kinaata's response was marked by hesitation, revealing his concern about the potential backlash and public perception that could damage his career. (Read also Kofi Kinaata: We love political parties more than Ghana, I don’t worry about death prophecies, I leave it to God – Kofi Kinaata)

“It is actually not bad, but now Ghanaians do not understand. They need to understand that the stage that is being used for rallies was constructed by carpenters, electricians and even DJs who play at the rallies perform their duties not because they are necessarily party members but because they are doing their work.

“But it is always a different case if a musician decides to entertain his fans, they start stigmatizing us.

“Perhaps, if the stigmatisation stops, we can make songs for political parties. Also, political tensions are high so it’s better to stay neutral. God should select a winner and after the elections, we will all come together to support the person,” he said.