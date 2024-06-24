Next article: Saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth - Wizkid

Chrisrock Hats adjudged Best brand at Feleb Awards

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 21:00

The CEO of Chrisrock Hats, Mrs Christine Rockson has been honoured at this year’s Feleb Awards when her company won the Best Millinery brand at the awards ceremony which took place at GNAT Hall in Accra recently.

The awards scheme started in 2021, has provided the platform to honour distinguished personalities in the creative sector.

Mrs. Rockson's award is a well-deserved recognition of her tireless efforts and dedication to the fashion industry, acknowledging her significant contributions to its development and growth.

CEO of Chrisrock Hats, Mrs Christine Rockson

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she mentioned that the accolade will be a continuous reminder of her hard work and commitment to what she does.

“I’m very excited that my impact on the industry has been duly recognised, celebrating my achievements. This will surely inspire my future endeavours in the fashion industry,” she said.

The winner with her husband, Alex Rockson(left) and children

Since 2021, Feleb Awards has been celebrating excellence, innovation, and creativity.

It similarly honours the achievements of individuals and organisations who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

This year, 70 awards were presented in various categories among which included Bakery brand of the Year, Best fashion designer of the Year, Best photographer of the Year and Beverage brand of the Year.

Some winners on the night were Wildman black (Emerging artiste of the Year), Décor Garland (Event brand of the Year), Nannys catering event planning (Food brand of the Year), Kwaku Sibie Asiaw Ministries (Gospel artiste of the Year), Bernard Owusu Ansah Junior (Graphic designer of the Year) and Ibk Ghana (Media personality of the Year).

In his address, Mr. Benjamin Nii Laryea, who was the guest speaker encouraged sponsorhip partnerships for upcoming events including Feleb Awards which he said, had been instrumental in throwing spotlight on people who are marking great impact in the creative sector.

The CEO of Feleb Concepts and organisers, Mr Lincoln also called for support, reiterating the need to deservingly celebrate creatives for their great works.

“As a company, Celeb Concepts is doing well in honouring achievers in the creative arts industry, we look forward to expand our incredible work globally and to become one of the biggest in Africa,” he said.

Among the dignitaries who graced this year’s event were Nelson Madela Jnr and Mr. Benjamin Nii Laryea, CEO of Wabenzee Plaza.